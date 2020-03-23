Coronavirus Outbreak: Lecturer catches two students in sex act during online class

Most of the major cities across the globe have been placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. With people asked to remain indoors, isolating themselves and offices providing facilities to working professionals to work from home, many students are attending their classes online. A viral video about one such class where a lecturer live-streaming her class, hilariously calls out an explicit act done by her students.

A lecturer from Sydney’s McQuarrie University, delivering a law class to her students self-isolating at home, caught two of her pupils indulging in an explicit act and expressed how disturbed she was after seeing it, amid laughs from other students.

In the video posted on Facebook by Talal Alkayal, one of the students who was watching the live-streamed class, the lecturer was heard abruptly stopping the lecture and saying, "Let’s go a bit more into termin-, oh my god …Give me a minute guys I just want to bleach my eyes and my brain."

The unnamed lecturer went to say, "I love you all but give me one sec, we’re going to have to have a talk now." The lecturer says that even as students find the subject being taught in the class "excited, animated and engaged, there is a limit.

"The student code of conduct that governs that, that being said, dear lord, if you’d like to have special love time with your partner... if you’d like to spend time with your partner, um... there are some perfectly sanitised and malleable beanbags, I’m sure there is an empty cinema around here still trying to make the movie Cats work, it’s empty, go for your life."

Admitting that this is not the first time such an act has happened in her class, she said, "No below the belt touching in my lecture theatre please." When the students asked her to name and shame the erring pupils, she refused and continued with the lecture, even though she struggled. "Just to qualify: This is a mentoring unit so I will give some sort of mentorship here, advice … the strategic placement of the hoodie on the lap only draws the eye more," the lecturer said.

She concluded the discussion before going back to the lecture saying that this moment will be fondly remembered on the students’ graduation. "Jesus Christ commencing class of 2020, we’ll remember this fondly and I’ll remind you of this at graduation."

The video posted on Facebook got 45 likes with 63 comments and was shared 20 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates