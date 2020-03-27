Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown affects production of milk products

Though milk has been declared an essential commodity, the lockdown across the state has affected dairy manufacturers, as well as those producing packaging material to supply it. While dairy manufacturers have had to stop production of milk products due to a severe shortage of labour, plastic manufacturers are not able to procure raw materials due to transportation issues.

Sale of milk drops

Prakash Kutwal, secretary of the Milk Producers and Processors' Welfare Federation said while collection of milk has not been affected, sale has dropped significantly since 80 per cent of the labourers needed in the collection centres are not showing up for work. "Production of milk products has completely stopped. Currently, we are only selling milk in pouches and the sale has been affected since the local police are shutting down shops that sell milk. Though milk is an essential commodity, the drivers who transport the milk are often stopped by the police," said Kutwal.

