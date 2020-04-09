Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown will not be lifted in one go

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told floor leaders of Opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.

Modi's comments came during an interaction with these leaders to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain the fast-spreading virus in the country.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

Another leader, who participated in the meeting but did not wish to be named, said the PM told them that he will also consult chief ministers. Those participated in the meet included Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

