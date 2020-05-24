Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 with spike of over 3,000 new cases

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Bipin Kokate

With a big spike of 3,041 new COVID-19 cases being reported from across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 50 thousand mark on Sunday. Out of the total 50,231 confirmed cases, 33,988 are active, according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health Department of the state.

58 deaths due to the infection were also reported due to the infection today, taking the toll to 1,635. However, 1,196 people were also discharged on Sunday, taking the number of cured and discharged patients to 14,600.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours today morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, in the last week of March, has been further extended till May 31.

