Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Cyber Police arrest 11 for spreading fake news, 85 FIRs filed

Police personnel prepare to stop a car during a nationwide one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have arrested 11 people and registered 85 FIRs against others across the state for spreading fake news and rumours regarding the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

According to the police, several fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms which are creating panic among the citizens. These FIRs have been registered, starting from the day when lockdown was imposed across the country.

According to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, WhatsApp is the most misused platform followed by Facebook. With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

