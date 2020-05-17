Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till midnight of May 31

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said. State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said.

ð¨Updateð¨



Lockdown extension in the entire State of Maharashtra till midnight of 31st May 2020 pic.twitter.com/4D2lDzxGRO — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2020

The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17. "Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," he said. "The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he said.

Lockdown extension till May 31. Official order by Chief Secretary, Maharashtra Govt.@mid_day pic.twitter.com/f0Tfg32xd1 — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) May 17, 2020

After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, Maharashtra has become the latest state to extend lockdown. Maharashtra has recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 are active. The death toll is 1135, while 7,088 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever