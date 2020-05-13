Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government seeks additional security forces for Eid

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With a view to maintain law and order and peace during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Maharashtra government on Wednesday sought 20 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced here. The Corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police forces stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours of the day or night, the minister said.

"Ramzan Eid is also round the corner...We do not want the police to be overburdened any more than they already are," Deshmukh said on the move. While 32 companies of Central Reserve Police Forces are already deployed in the state and working in tandem with the Maharashtra Police, the additional CAPF forces have been sought to give the latter some rest.

"Many personnel in Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate. Ramzan Eid is on May 25 when an augmented security presence will be required to ensure law and order is not disturbed," Deshmukh said.

Accordingly, the state has sought 20 CAPF companies or around 2,000 personnel to be deployed in the state on an urgent basis. So far, around a 1,000 Maharashtra policemen have been infected with at least 8 deaths, sending shockwaves in the police force.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that the state government would seek central forces and even brought it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video-conference call this week.

