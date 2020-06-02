Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra's recovery rate drastically up

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,413 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 41,099 and with 40 more deaths caused by the respiratory disease, the city's death toll jumped to 1,319. However, the recovery rate in the state has significantly improved over the past two months and as of June 1, it stands at 43.35 per cent, said officials. On Monday, 779 patients were discharged across the state after full recovery.

On March 31, the recovery rate was 12.91 per cent, while on April 30, it increased to 16.88 per cent. As of May 31, 29,329 of the 67,655 infected patients were discharged after full recovery.

The state so far has 70,013 cases, including the 2,361 infections reported on Monday. State health department officials said 37,534 COVID-19 patients across the state are currently being treated in different healthcare facilities. They added that an additional 323 patients from Mumbai and 140 from Thane have tested positive but their names are yet to be added to the official figure.



CISF personnel deployed at Chembur during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. File pic/Shadab Khan

The officials recorded as many as 76 more deaths due to COVID-19 across Maharashtra, bringing the total to 2,362 on Monday. Besides 40 patients in Mumbai, eight died in Pune, six each in Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, three each in Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad, two each in Raigad and Kalyan Dombivali and one each in Pimpri Chinchwad, Jalna, Nagpur, Beed, Nashik and Thane.

Officials said while 54 of these patients died over the past two days, the rest succumbed to the deadly virus between May 14 and May 28. Thirty-seven of these deceased were senior citizens, while 51 suffered from other ailments. The state's total death toll now stands at 2,362.

Meanwhile, civic officials said that G North ward continued to have the highest number of cases with 3,065 patients, followed by E ward where so far 2,668 cases have been detected. In G North ward, Dharavi reported 38 new cases, while Dadar saw 10 and Mahim had 23. Officials said two patients, including a 50-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man who had tested positive earlier, died at KEM Hospital on Monday.

R North ward (Dahisar) currently has the highest growth rate of 7.5 per cent and also has the second lowest number of cases in the city. Mumbai's average daily growth rate stands at 3.85 per cent as on May 31.

State health department officials said the recovery rate, which was 12.91 per cent in March, increased to 43.45 per cent on May 31.

The mortality rate, however, continues to hover around 3.3 per cent. According to the officials, 5.67 lakh people are currently in home quarantine, while 36,189 people are at institutional quarantine centres across the state.

