Coronavirus outbreak: Mahesh Bhatt, Malaika Arora post special message for people

In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases globally, senior film director Mahesh Bhatt on Monday shared a poem about the ways to deal with difficult situations like that of a pandemic outbreak.

The 'Sadak' director who is quite active on Twitter used the medium to share the poem.

Ek baar jo shuru ho jaaye

Khauf-se-khauf ka failnaa

Bahut mushkil ho jaata hai

Phir uska theharna...

Tab ye hoti hai

Zimmedaari badon kii...

Ek taraf toh...

Sabko

‘Hifaazat’ ka

Ehsaas karaana

Doosari taraf...

Sabke

‘Mehfooz’ hone ka

Aitbaar jagaana. #Corona — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 16, 2020

"Ek baar jo shuru ho jaaye, Khauf-se-khauf ka failnaa. Bahut mushkil ho jaata hai, Phir uska theharna," Bhatt wrote indicating towards the widespread panic amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

"Tab ye hoti hai, Zimmedaari badon kii...Ek taraf toh...Sabko , 'Hifaazat' ka Ehsaas karaana, Doosari taraf...Sabke 'Mehfooz' hone ka Aitbaar jagaana. #Corona," he added while indicating towards things that people can do to deal with the problem.

Alternatively, Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of her self at home. In the picture, Arora is seen sitting by her window soaking up the sun with her pet dog. The picture taken from Arora's back features her in a comfy cotton spaghetti top.

"Love in the time of corona #covid19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone," she captioned the post.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

