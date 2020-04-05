Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahim cops book eight people for assembling for prayer

Mahim cops have booked eight persons for assembling for prayers despite the nationwide lockdown. The Maharashtra state government and Mumbai Police have already sent out warnings that no gathering should be held so long as the lockdown. This is being done to flatten the Coronavirus curve. All have been booked under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act. The accused were arrested and released on bail. They will have to attend court sessions when a chargesheet is filed against them.

On Friday, around 1.40 pm, Mahim cops received information that some persons had assembled near New Police Colony to offer prayers. Senior Inspector Milind Gadankush rushed to the spot with officers. "The prayer was recorded and we waited till they finished. After that, all the assembled persons were taken to police station," said an officer from Mahim Police station.

"We have already issued clear messages that there should not be any assembly. All have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act 1897," the officer said.

