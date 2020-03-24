Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahul residents say no to quarantine centres in area

The Project Affected People (PAP) staying at Mahul, who are fighting a legal battle with the civic body regarding the living conditions, have a new worry. They have geared up for another fight with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after reports that it plans to create quarantine facilities for those affected by COVID-19 in its vacant buildings at Mahul.

As the number of Coronavirus patients is increasing every day, the BMC is looking for a place where thousands of people can be quarantined. While the developer's association CREDAI is ready to help the civic body and offer vacant flats and nearly completed buildings, the BMC is looking for a centralised centre where they can provide health facilities easily. A BMC official said, "There are few chances that the COVID-19 situation might get worse and we will require to quarantine thousands of people. So we are preparing a plan. BMC has a complex of buildings at Kurla, where about 8,000 people can be accommodated, but the buildings have not been in use for the past eight to 10 years after they were built, and are in need of major repairs."

The official also said that the BMC is looking for other options at Mahul and Chembur. There are buildings in Chembur and Mahul built for PAPs and which are vacant as of now. Mahul can accommodate about 3000 people if the court gives permission and Chembur buildings also have the same number of flats available, the official said.

But Mahul residents are against BMC's plan. "The environment is already polluted. We are living here in fear. How can the BMC even think of making quarantine facilities in the area?" asked Ashok Mhaskar, a resident of Mahul.

Nandu Shinde, another residents and one of the petitioners in Supreme Court said, "We are fighting with BMC over the pollution issue. If BMC tries to make a detention camp here, we will strongly oppose it."

