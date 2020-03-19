Coronavirus outbreak: Malaika Arora shows us how to work out at home in style

Malaika Arora is an epitome of beauty, and there are no second thoughts about it. She knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself by hitting the gym regularly and also do Yoga. Her workout pictures are loved by many on social media.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.

Thanks to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. Malaika Arora recently gave us a reason to enjoy our "me-time", by working out at our homes. Malaika, shared a video she had shot with Radio City and mid-day in which she is giving us some easy ways to work out at our houses. Want to see Malaika Arora's unique work-out? Click here

Meanwhile, have a look at what Malaika shared on her Instagram handle:

The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled India's Best Dancer. Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

