Coronavirus outbreak: Malaika Arora shows us how to work out at home in style
Malaika Arora shared a video she had shot with Radio City and Mid-day in which she is giving us some easy ways to work out at our houses.
Malaika Arora is an epitome of beauty, and there are no second thoughts about it. She knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself by hitting the gym regularly and also do Yoga. Her workout pictures are loved by many on social media.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.
Thanks to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. Malaika Arora recently gave us a reason to enjoy our "me-time", by working out at our homes. Malaika, shared a video she had shot with Radio City and mid-day in which she is giving us some easy ways to work out at our houses. Want to see Malaika Arora's unique work-out? Click here
Meanwhile, have a look at what Malaika shared on her Instagram handle:
View this post on Instagram
#ThrowbackThursday Just thought of sharing something my partner @sarvesh_shashi and I shot last year for @radiocityindia & @middayindia with @archanaapania. This is a very simple Suryanamaskar sequence that all of you at home can practise to keep yourself fit! Now, it's important more than ever to spare a few minutes from our busy lives for self-care and self-love! @reebokindia @thedivayoga .... stay safe n healthy n calm ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ #committedtofitness #workoutfromhome
The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled India's Best Dancer. Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe