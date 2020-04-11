Coronavirus outbreak: Man booked for spitting in public place in Telangana

A 24-year-old man was on Friday arrested for spitting in a public place in violation of government orders banning spitting on roads to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to Saroornagar Police Station officials, the driver of a milk van which was passing through the Champapet area check post was caught spitting on the road. The State government had just two days ago issued an order stating that spitting in public places and institutions is banned with immediate effect.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Muzed. Police said the accused has been taken into custody and a case under several sections of IPC had been registered. As many as 471 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana so far.

