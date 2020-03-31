Coronavirus outbreak: Man calls helpline for samosa, made to clean drain

A man who decided to mess with the COVID-19 helpline got a taste of his own medicine. A man called the COVID-19 helpline and asked for samosas and the authorities did deliver it to him.

A tweet by Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh went vira and revealed that the man was made to clean drains as part of his punishment.

"After warnings, we had to deliver samosas to him," wrote the Rampur District Magistrate in Hindi from his official Twitter handle. "For troubling the control room with non-essential needs, the man was also made to clean drains," he revealed, sharing a photo which shows the man at work with a broom in hand.

The post has garnered over 1k comments and over 20k likes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates