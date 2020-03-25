Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Man murdered after he refuses to oblige to social distancing

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 12:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

40-year-old R Jothimani who is a daily wager was stabbed to death in a small eatery by N Devadass.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
A 40-year-old man was murdered in Ooty on Tuesday after he refused to oblige to social distancing, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Police said they have arrested the accused. 

R Jothimani, a daily wage worker, was stabbed to death in a small eatery by N Devadass. According to the police, Jothimani was having lunch when Devadass walked in for a cup of tea in the afternoon. Police said a quarrel ensued between the two when Jothimani asked Devadass to maintain a distance. As Devadass refused to agree, Jothimani slapped him. In frustration, Devadass picked up a knife and stabbed Jothimani in the neck, said a report in The Times of India.

Jothimani succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The body was handed over to the deceased's family after autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said, "After inquiry, Devadass will be remanded in judicial custody."

