Coronavirus Outbreak: Man murdered after he refuses to oblige to social distancing

A 40-year-old man was murdered in Ooty on Tuesday after he refused to oblige to social distancing, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Police said they have arrested the accused.

R Jothimani, a daily wage worker, was stabbed to death in a small eatery by N Devadass. According to the police, Jothimani was having lunch when Devadass walked in for a cup of tea in the afternoon. Police said a quarrel ensued between the two when Jothimani asked Devadass to maintain a distance. As Devadass refused to agree, Jothimani slapped him. In frustration, Devadass picked up a knife and stabbed Jothimani in the neck, said a report in The Times of India.

Jothimani succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The body was handed over to the deceased's family after autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said, "After inquiry, Devadass will be remanded in judicial custody."

