Coronavirus outbreak: Man tests positive after he cheats on wife, visits mistress in Italy

In a shocking incident, a man married man who has been quarantined due to coronavirus caught the deadly virus while he was on a break to Italy with his mistress. The man confessed before the public health coordinators in the north of England on how he picked up the virus during his secret trip to Italy.

The unidentified man, who is in his late 30s informed his wife that he was on a business trip to the United Kingdom. On his return, the man tested himself for COVID-19 symptoms and his results tested positive. During his confession, the man told the doctors that he had an affair with a woman but refused to reveal her identity. While the man has been quarantined, his wife has isolated herself at their home in the north of England.

While speaking to the Sun.Co.UK. a source said, "This patient is the talk of public health officials. His case would be funny if it wasn't quite so serious. The man confessed what he'd been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea." The source also revealed that the wife thinks her husband caught COVID-19 on her business trip.

"Despite his infection he is expected to survive the outbreak, unlike his extra-marital relationship. He thought he had the perfect alibi to carry out his affair, but hadn't reckoned on the coronavirus meltdown. The patient is just relieved he got home before flights were cancelled - that would have taken some explaining," the source stated.

The source also said that the man was in a panic state not because of his health but more with the fact that about his extramarital affair. A nationwide lockdown has been instituted in Italy, which has witnessed nearly 60 percent of the deaths due to COVID-19.

As per the latest update from health officials, nearly 15,000 people in Italy have been infected by the virus. The outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 1,266 people, reports IANS. COVID-19 coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates