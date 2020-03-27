Coronavirus outbreak: Man warns brother not to step out, gets killed

The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his younger brother on Wednesday post a heated argument with him and his wife over moving out of the house to buy essentials amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajesh Thakur and his younger brother, whom he killed, as Durgesh Thakur.

Police inquiry revealed that Rajesh and his wife had gone out on the day of the incident to buy essential commodities while Durgesh and his friend Parsad were at home. Before they left, Durgesh warned them not to venture out as the situation is bad but they did not listen. After returning, the couple had a heated argument with him following which Durgesh slapped his sister-in-law. In a fit of rage, Rajesh attacked Durgesh with a kitchen knife on his head and behind the neck. Even though Durgesh was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital by Parsad and a neighbour, the on-duty doctor declared him dead even before admission. Further probe revealed that Rajesh works at a salon and lives in Posar area with his wife. While Durgesh lived in Pune and worked at a private farm there, he and his friend had come to stay with Rajesh a couple of days before the lockdown was announced.

"After receiving information from the hospital, we caught the accused and booked him under murder charges," said an officer from Samta Nagar police station. Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe said, "We have arrested the accused under Section 302 (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine) of IPC. After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody."

