Coronavirus outbreak: Man with COVID-19 travels to Solapur and back in train

A coronavirus-positive man travelled by the Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express on March 6 and returned by the same train on March 8. AS per details available, after returning from the US, he took a cab to Kalyan and boarded the train's S-10 compartment. After reaching Solapur, he stayed there for a day to attend a wedding.

He returned by the same train with possibly three companions in coaches P1, P2 and P3. State authorities have formed teams to trace the taxi driver and others who may have come in contact with the man. The man has been quarantined.

CR's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said, "We will extend all help in searching people who possible came in contact with him."

