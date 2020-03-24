Coronavirus outbreak: Many found loitering around in Mumbai despite lockdown

While the government has imposed section 144 in the state, restricting people's movement, many were found loitering around in the city on Monday. Witnesses took to Twitter to share videos of these people.

Onkar Tambe tweeted, "I see regular traffic on the streets of Marol Mumbai as if section 144 has been revoked. Kindly take action to ensure safety. @RoadsOfMumbai @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray #mumbaitraffic #mumbai #section144 #coronavirusindia #stupidity".



People continued with their lives as usual a day after the Janata Curfew

The Mumbai police have imposed prohibitory orders across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and some other cities from early Monday morning up to March 31, even restricting movement of private vehicular traffic. However, Monday morning witnessed a traffic jam near Mulund check naka, Chembur, Airoli and Sion-Panvel highway.

Also in Andheri West, Jogeshwari West and Goregaon, some people were found roaming on the roads with the Oshiwara police stopping everyone to verify credentials. Some traffic was also reported on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.Bharat Gadhak tweeted, "@nitin_gadkari @narendramodi ... All are going to their native places. Now Corona is moving from metro cities to small villages, Need to stop this..."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates