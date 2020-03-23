Coronavirus outbreak: Maria Sharapova's mantra to beat stress - Panchakarma!

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is endorsing Ayurvedic treatment, Panchakarma to beat the stress caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Panchakarma is a type of detox that nourishes the body, strengthens the immune system.

"A few weeks ago, I signed up for a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Little did I know that I had chosen the perfect time to reset, eat clean, think deep, and calm all overwhelming ambition and thoughts," the five-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Sharapova had her diet in place: "No coffee, no meat, no dairy, no sugar, no cold food, no smoothies or raw salads." She added: "I have one rule when a cleanse is involved. I don’t want to starve or drink juices. Ok, that’s two rules. Each day of the treatment, I got pampered with oils, steams, detoxes and meditation. It also tested my patience big-time! I also had to keep my body toned. Although they say in Ayurvedic practices that exercise is minimal. I mean, I’m not complaining but I can’t take this retirement completely out of control."

