Coronavirus outbreak: Maria Sharapova's mantra to beat stress - Panchakarma!
Former Russian tennis ace resorts to Ayurvedic treatment to stay "clean" amid Coronavirus outbreak
Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is endorsing Ayurvedic treatment, Panchakarma to beat the stress caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Panchakarma is a type of detox that nourishes the body, strengthens the immune system.
"A few weeks ago, I signed up for a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Little did I know that I had chosen the perfect time to reset, eat clean, think deep, and calm all overwhelming ambition and thoughts," the five-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.
Sharapova had her diet in place: "No coffee, no meat, no dairy, no sugar, no cold food, no smoothies or raw salads." She added: "I have one rule when a cleanse is involved. I don’t want to starve or drink juices. Ok, that’s two rules. Each day of the treatment, I got pampered with oils, steams, detoxes and meditation. It also tested my patience big-time! I also had to keep my body toned. Although they say in Ayurvedic practices that exercise is minimal. I mean, I’m not complaining but I can’t take this retirement completely out of control."
