Coronavirus outbreak: MCA to take call on annual summer camps by March 31

The start of summer coaching camps across the city are set to be affected due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The Mumbai Cricket Association will take a decision on their annual Summer Vacation Camps on March 31. Usually, these camps are held for the U-14, U-16 and U-19 categories for girls and boys. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Kenia Jayantilal has decided to cancel plans of conducting a coaching net for boys and girls at Cross Maidan. The coaching clinic was supposed to start on April 1. Jayantilal hopes to have one when things settle down.

Malakhamb, which is played and coached at Samarth Vyayam Mandir, Shivaji Park has been affected as well but the organisers are confident of conducting Vasantik Shibir (summer camps) in April as per schedule.

