Coronavirus outbreak: Medical interns to help with quarantined people

Young doctors, working as interns across government hospitals in the city, will soon be roped in to help senior doctors with regard to people quarantined in their homes. Sources said that these interns will be deployed across the city after training them on dealing with Covid-19 patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked Mumbai University (MU) to provide them with a list of medical students who graduated last year. It includes orthopedics, dentists, skin-care specialists, homeopathy graduates, ENT specialists and more. Around 5,000 youngsters graduated as doctors last year from Mumbai.

"No circular has been passed by the BMC yet but it is under process. We have already informed all such interns to be ready to fight against Coronavirus," a senior doctor said.

Another doctor said that interns could be great assets since they already possess basic knowledge. "We will give them online training through video calls and also provide them a medical kit," he said. They will also be trained to conduct Coronavirus tests.

'Happy to help'

One such intern, an orthopedic doctor, said, "Our senior doctors informed me two days ago that we will be on the field in a few days to help doctors and people in our respective localities. We are happy to contribute."

Another intern, a dentist, said that while young doctors had Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), practical knowledge was lacking. "We will mostly be deployed after this 21-day lockdown ends. We are ready for it," he said.

