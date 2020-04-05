Coronavirus Outbreak: Meghalaya CM thanks Reliance, Ambanis for donation of Rs 1 crore
Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 case so far.
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Meghalaya has received a donation of Rs 1 crore from billionaire Mukesh Ambani for its fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad K Sangma thanked the business tycoon, his wife and Reliance Industries for the generous contribution.
"Thank you Mukesh Ambani ji, Nita Ambani ji & #RelianceIndustriesLimited for your generous donation of Rs. 1 Crore towards the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Donations from responsible corporate citizens will go a long way in championing our fight against #COVID2019, Sangma tweeted on Saturday night.
Mr Mukesh Ambani, Mrs Nita Ambani & #RelianceIndustriesLimited donated Rs. 1 Crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We thank them for joining Meghalaya's fight against #COVID19. #StrongerTogether @ril_foundation @ddnewsshillong @airnews_shi @PIBShillong https://t.co/DM7FIbJp8h— CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) April 4, 2020
