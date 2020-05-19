Coronavirus outbreak: Migrants throng Bandra Terminus as news of Shramik train to Bihar leaks

The labourers said that they had got an update that a train was leaving for their village. Picture/Suresh Karkera

Thousand of migrants gathered outside the Bandra Terminus station in large numbers after the news of a Bandra-Bihar train leaving the station was leaked out on Tuesday morning. "About 2,000 people had gathered. But since they had not registered, they were dispersed and only 1700 registered passengers were allowed to board." a Western Railway spokesperson said.

Over 2000 migrant labourers gathered at Bandra Terminus to board the #ShramikSpecialTrain on Tuesday morning. Only around 1200 who had registered were allowed to board the train and the rest were dispersed from the station.



Sources said that the migrant labourers started arriving at Bandra railway station at around 9 am but in just few hours there were around 4,000-5,000 labourers, who had gathered at the station. The labourers said that they had got an update that a train was leaving for their village and hence they gathered.

Thousand of labourers gathered at Bandra Terminus to catch a train to go back to their villages. Picture/Shadab Khan

The city police intervened to disperse the mob and barricaded Bandra Terminus railway station. This was not the first instance in Mumbai when a huge crowd thronged a city railway station to board trains for their native places. Earlier in April, thousands of migrant workers gathered at the Bandra station and protested to press for their demand to make arrangements to ferry them back home.

