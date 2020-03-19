Coronavirus outbreak: Mimi Chakraborty quarantined at home for 14 days on return from London

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had visited London for her work commitments and returned back on Tuesday will be home home quarantined for 14 days. In an official announcemnet, Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty said that the Jadavpur MP who returned from London a few days ago will be home quarantined for 14 days, reports ANI.

As per govt guidelines, Mimi Chakraborty will be home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London today: Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/MUyxza68Bd — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Interestingly, Mimi had visited London on March 13 for her work commitments. Mimi had taken to Instagram to share her travel plans amidst the coronavirus outbreak. While sharing a picture where the TMC MP can be seen donning an N95 mask, Mimi wrote: Off to London work commitments. Taking all precautions I can rest is unpredictable.

Upon reaching Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) on Tuesday, Mimi underwent thermal screening and other coronavirus related formalities. While speaking to media persons on her arrival in Kolkata, Mimi said, "I have returned from a place like UK via Dubai. So all the precautions have been taken. I have told my parents not to meet me at home. My father is above 65 years. First seven days I will be at home."



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

The Jadavpur MP also took to Instagram and asked her fans not to spread rumours or panic amidst the outbreak of the contagious pandemic. She also thanked her fans for their love and support as she informed that she will be in isolation and won't be meeting her parents, dogs and house-help.



Mimi Chakraborty's Insta story where she created awareness on when one should wear a face mask

The TMC MP also said that her office will be closed till March 31 and that she is optimistic that everything will come out in good shape. Mimi also shared safety tips and advised people as to when one should wear a face mask amidst the COVID-19 scare.

West Bengal reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday where an 18-year-old youth had a travel history to the United Kingdom. A total of 152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far with the highest number of positive cases (43 in total) being reported from Maharashtra alone.

