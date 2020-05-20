Coronavirus outbreak: MMRDA begins construction for COVID-19 care centre Phase II at BKC

MMRDA officials inspecting the site for Phase 2 of the makeshift COVID-19 hospital at BKC

After succesfully completing Phase I of the makeshift COVID-19 Hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun base work and ground levelling of Phase II comprising of an additional 1,000-bed facility. The facility will be constructed a little ahead of the existing Phase I of the COVID-19 care centre which was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

The Phase II of the hospital will have 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility beds while the other 900 beds will be divided into oxygen and non-oxygen facity equally. The Phase II facility will be treating critical symptomatic patients.



An aerial view of the modeular hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex

On May 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state, showered words of praises for Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev. He lauded the Metropolitan Commissioner's efforts and swift action in constructing the makeshift COVID-19 hospital.

In the handing over ceremony, along with the CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of State for Urban Development Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and BMC Commissioner I S Chahal were also present.

