Coronavirus Outbreak: More employees, less trains, union sees red over social distancing in workmen specials

The documents of internal communication railway administrative officers had recently with their counterparts have testified the troublesome scenario promptly forecasted by the General Secretary of NRMU(CR/KR) Venu P Nair well in advance of the decision of the administration to deploy more number of staff on the field to carry out multiple railway activities during lockdown period declared in consequent to the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19.

"The demand for adequate transport facility repeatedly raised by the union was agreed by the administration and have made some improvement though not to the volume of requirement," Nair told mid-day

"The inconvenience and danger of the journey of staff who are supposed to adhere to social distancing and other safety norms in the workmen's special trains were also brought to the notice of competent authorities and incidents of spontaneous protest of workers were also taken place," he said.

Now the written communication of officers in the above subject has become a proven testimony to the stand of union taken and appraised to administration time to time in the interest of workers of railways in Mumbai, he added.

Divisional Railway officials said that the employees of the workshop are demanding a separate train which is not practical as workmen special trains are for all railway employees.

