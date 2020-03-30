Coronavirus outbreak: More than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

The state's count for COVID-19 patients crossed 200 on Sunday and two deaths were reported in the state on Sunday taking the toll up to eight. Civic officials said 15 new cases had been reported in the city and in majority of the cases, the patients had been in touch with another COVID 19 patient.

State health department officials stated that there are 203 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Apart from the 40-year-old woman who died at KEM hospital, a 45-year-old man died in Buldhana making it the first death to occur outside of Mumbai. The officials also stated that till date, 35 COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged across the state.

According to the BMC, there are 123 positive cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan cases. Three of the 15 patients had a history of international travel and a majority of the cases were from the suburbs. All the cases reported on Sunday were from the city, and three of them were senior citizens.

First +ve case in Mira-Bhayandar

On Sunday, first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Mira-Bhayandar with a 55-year-old testing positive. The man, a cancer patient, does not have any history of travel outside India. He had gone to Pune 12 days back and started showing symptoms four-five days back. He is now undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital. Chandrakant Dange, municipal commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar, said his family members have been sent to Kasturba and the doctor the man first went to has been home quarantined.

266

No. of cases registered between Mar 20-28 for violating lockdown orders

