Coronavirus Outbreak: Mulund residents to get veggies in society compound amid lockdown

Local authorities in Mulund, including the BMC, police and local elected representatives, have roped in about 400 Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys to use them for deliveries of medicines and milk from chemists and dairies. The local DMart has also asked them to deliver bulk orders to societies to ensure that supplies continue."

"We also took the initiative of linking DMart with housing societies directly to facilitate consolidated orders, as this will enable less movement on streets. At a meeting with the management of DMart Mulund, we requested them to take a single bulk order from the society and deliver. Around four people from the society will have to volunteer to give DMart a consolidated order on WhatsApp. Delivery will be made at the society lobby or podium and individual deliveries will have to be coordinated by the volunteers from each society," Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha said. "As of today, 12 societies have got vegetable vendors in their society—Asha Nagar, Govardhan Nagar, Tambe Nagar etc—and by tomorrow evening, we will hopefully have catered to 22 colonies. In the next 72 hours, we will ensure these vegetables reach 60 societies," he said.

"We are also conducting a meeting with Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys and will try to tie them up with chemists and dairies in 15 locations across Mulund, so thatdoor-to-door deliveries can be facilitated. If this works, we can ensure minimum movement on streets. If these initiatives are successful, then 50 per cent of Mulund will not have to step out for their basic needs," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates