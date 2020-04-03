Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai count up by 54, at least 4 die of COVID-19

Mumbai's Coronavirus tally increased by 54 cases to reach 235 on Thursday. While the state's numbers went up to 423, with 34 new cases being reported, according to an official statement released by the state health officials.

The statement added that there have been total 20 deaths in the state so far, with four of them being confirmed in Mumbai on Thursday.

New cases emerged in densely populated slums. A 52-year-old civic sweeper who lives around Worli Koliwada tested positive. His wife and two children were sent to Kasturba Hospital. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, "He had fever since Saturday and e told ward officials after reporting to work on Monday."

Dighavkar added that the sweeper has a history of asthma and the 23 other sweepers who work with him have been quarantined. Around 2,800 people in the locality have been home quarantined.

Civic officials from G South ward, that covers Worli, said all samples collected from high risk contacts returned negative. "There are 192 people isolated at Poddar Hospital. Anyone who shows symptoms will be tested for Coronavirus immediately," said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward. Civic officials have not been able to figure out how he caught the infection.

A 40-year-old woman died on Wednesday night at Kasturba Hospital.

"At the time of admission around five days ago, she had malaria. We put her on ventilator support but the malaria later spread to her brain," said a source.

In another case, a 57-year-old man from Andheri, with no international travel history, admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, died on Wednesday night. His family has tested negative.

A 65-year-old man from Malwani died after testing positive. Civic officials said that he was suffering from chronic kidney disease. "He got himself tested after doctors' advice. After testing positive he was on his way to Trauma Care Hospital when he died at midnight on April 1," said a civic official. He said nine of his kin have been admitted at Shatabdi.

A day after a private laboratory's results stated that a three-day-old baby and his mother tested positive, Kasturba Hospital ran their samples again and stated that they had tested negative.

423

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

