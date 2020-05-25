Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai crosses 30,000 positive cases mark

Even after two months of the lockdown, Mumbai continues to be the hotspot of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, with the city crossing the 30,000 cases mark on Sunday. Of the 3,041 new cases that the state recorded, 1,725 were from Mumbai alone.

Till date, 14,600 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery, while Maharashtra continues to have 33,988 active ones. According to state health department officials, there are a total of 3,041 new cases in the state, with the total count crossing the 50,000 mark.

Civic officials said that eight administrative wards have a cases growth rate of over 8 per cent. The N ward (Ghatkopar) has the highest rate of 13.7 per cent followed by T ward (Mulund) and P North (Malad) with 11.9 per cent each. G South ward, that had the highest number of cases until last month, now has the lowest growth rate of 3.4 per cent.



Residents of Kranti Nagar queue up for food parcels outside a hotel along Bailbazar Road on Sunday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A total of 58 deaths have been reported in the state, of which 39 are in Mumbai, six each in Pune and Solapur, four in Aurangabad, one each in Latur, Mira Bhayandar and Thane. While 30 of the patients who died were senior citizens, 40 were suffering from other ailments like diabetes and hypertension taking the total death toll in the state to 1,635. State health department officials said that while 38 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the others happened between April 23 and May 20. Dharavi reported 27 new cases and two other patients, who had tested positive died, taking the total count in the area to 1,541 cases. This includes six patients from Matunga Labour Camp and three cases from Kumbharwada. Nine new cases were reported from Dadar and 11 from Mahim, including two cases from Mahim Police Colony.

A spokesperson from MMRCL said that an isolation facility was being constructed at Dahisar and a High Dependency Unit at Borivali. "The MMRCL is constructing two COVID care facilities — an isolation facility with approximately 800 beds, including 200 beds for oxygen supply at Dahisar checknaka and another at Kanderpada in Borivali with 250 beds and ICUs with dialysis facilities. The work is being completed on a war footing and is expected to be done in the next two weeks," a spokesperson said.

