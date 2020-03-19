Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai 'dabbawalas' suspend tiffin services till March 31

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin courier services from March 20-31, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

"Adhering to the directives of the state government to avoid spreading the coronavirus, we have decided to suspend our services from tomorrow (March 20) till March 31. We plan to resume operations from April 1," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhas Talekar.

There are around 5,000 dabbawalas who ferry over 2,00,000 lunch boxes to and from homes-offices to lakhs of office-goers and students in what has become a globally renowned efficient service.

This is a rare voluntary suspension of service by the dabbawalas who work round-the-year ferrying tiffins around Mumbai, barring an annual 10-day pilgrimage break.

Maharashtra has currently touched 49 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, plus one who succumbed to the viral disease this week.

