Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai locals shut from tonight; Indian Railways halts all trains till March 31

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, the lifeline of Mumbai will completely come to a halt for eight days from Sunday night and so will all other trains on Indian Railways. However, goods trains have been exempted from this.

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till 12 midnight of March 31. However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue upto midnight of March 22.

STANDSTILL! THIS IS BIG! Indian Railways train movement, including local trains from tonight, will come to a halt, till March 31. Only freight trains will run. Read details here: @mid_day pic.twitter.com/GbUYAdP4Yq — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 22, 2020

An official notification said trains which had already commenced their journey, prior to 4am of March 22 will run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for passengers who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations. It added that to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods trains will continue.

To make it more convenient for passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates