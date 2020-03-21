Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Metro One suspends operations on March 22 for Janta Curfew

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One Private Limited on Saturday announced that it will be suspending all operations on March 22, Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew.

ALERT! No @MumMetro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova) operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) to encourage people to stay at home #JantaCurfew @mid_day pic.twitter.com/cXnCeA3CS3 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 21, 2020

The suspension of services comes in the view of PM Modi's call to observe janata curfew on Sunday where he requested people to stay home from 7 am to 9 pm in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Mumbai Metro One body took to Twitter to announce the suspension of its services for Sunday, March 22.

In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon’ble PM’s appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne suspends operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make “Janta Curfew” an unprecedented success. #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) March 21, 2020

The Mumbai Metro One, which runs metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova will remain closed on Sunday, March 22. In its appeal, the Mumbai Metro One urged people to stay at home and make the janata curfew a huge success.

PM Modi also urged people to call nearly 10 people everyday and tell them about the curfew. On the other hand, people who are working in the police, medical services, media, home delivery, fire fighting maybe exempted from the janata curfew.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 63 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.

With inputs from Agencies

