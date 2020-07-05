Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Metropolitan Region records highest single day spike

An ambulance got hit by a vehicle on Western Express Highway, while taking a patient to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. Health workers had to take help from another ambulance passing by. Pic/Santosh Hirlekar

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the MMR region reached an all-time high on Saturday. A total of 4,045 positive patients were reported in the MMR region, which also includes Mumbai. Meanwhile, the state reported 7,074 cases, taking the totally tally to 2,00,064. There were also 295 deaths reported across the state, of which 163 deaths were reported in the MMR.

Mumbai reported 1,071 new positive patients and 68 deaths on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of patients to 82,814. Of this, 53,463 patients have recovered.

Of the 68 deaths, 51 patients had co-morbidities. Three deaths were below 40 years of age, 41 deaths were above 60 years and 24 were between 40 and 60 years. While the recovery rate has increased to 64 per cent, what is worrying is that the mortality rate is now at 5 per cent. Sources said that the situation in the MMR is worsening. As per data from the state government, there are 2,883 cased reported in MMR, excluding Mumbai. Kalyan- Dombivli has the maximum share of 633 patients and five deaths. Thane city (396), Navi Mumbai (271) and Mira-Bhayandar (205) also reported a higher number of patients.

The silver lining is that Dharavi, which was once a hotspot in the city, reported only two positive patients on Saturday. However, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in buildings continues to be on the rise.

