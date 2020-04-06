Coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai: Nine new deaths in city, toll hits 36

Even as the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the city continued to rise, another nine deaths due to the disease were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday, taking the death toll to 36. According to the BMC, a fifth confirmed COVID-19 positive case was reported in Dharavi on Sunday.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, "He is a technician at a pathology laboratory in Airoli and his wife also works as a lab technician at a different pathology lab. He has no history of international travel. He developed the symptoms on March 29." He added that while people he came in contact with were still being traced, five of his family members have been identified as high-risk contacts.

Meanwhile, five new cases were reported in Bandra and Khar West – three on Saturday and two more on Sunday. A civic official from H-West ward said that two of the positive patients were part of a larger group that had visited Indonesia. "A group of 12 people had visited Indonesia and returned to Mumbai on March 20. Two of them have tested positive while the others have tested negative," said the official.

While the BMC confirmed eight deaths, the state health department said another 67-year-old woman from Dombivali died at Kasturba Hospital on April 4.

Civic officials said that out of the eight people who died in the city, six were suffering from underlying ailments and the other two had age-related problems. Apart from this, three people died in Pune and one in Aurangabad. The state's death toll stands at 45.

State health department officials said a total of 113 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday and total number of cases stood at 748 in Maharashtra.

Till Sunday, 56 patients who had earlier tested positive were discharged across the state. They further said that there were a total of 458 cases in the city and 540 in the MMR.

Meanwhile, due to the recent increase in cases in the G North ward, 3,450 people have been home quarantined. Apart from the new case in Dharavi, two other cases were reported from Worli. However, civic officials said many others were yet to be tested.

