Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai nurse likens hospital to 'war zone' while dealing with infected patients

A nurse working in a hospital in Mumbai narrated her ordeal dealing with Coronavirus patients has gone viral on Facebook. In a post by popular human interest Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay', the nurse opened up on her experience on working with patients infected with the deadly virus that has the country reeling under with 1000 cases, and the toll it took on her family.

Admitting that she was scared, she says that when the hospital asked her to report to work to fight COVID-19, her daughter begged her not to go. "All I could do at that point was assure her that I’d be okay, because when duty calls, you show up -- there’s no plan B. So my husband took over the house and I left for work."

She also narrated the struggle not just in the hospital by also to get there. "Even getting to the hospital was a challenge, because the risk in taxis was so large. So my husband drove me, but that put him at risk. The other nurses and I decided to carpool, but soon we realised that it was best for us to just stay at the hospital."

The nurse described the situation in the hospital and likening it to a ‘war zone,’ as they were busy admitting patients, allocating beds and calming those who were panicked, with not even a single minute of rest, but keeping them apart from their families was the hardest task.

"I still remember the first day -- between admitting patients, allocating beds and calming down panicked patients… it was like a war zone; we didn’t even get a minute to rest. But the hardest thing we had to do was keep families apart. I was handling a couple from Pune who was begging me to leave to go home to their children -- but I just couldn’t let them leave. It was heartbreaking," she said.

On a hopeful note, she said that the it was worth it when she saw the patients walking out with a relief that they were tested negative. "But all of it is worth it when we see the look of relief on our patient’s faces when they test negative."

The nurse concluded requesting readers to follow the instructions issued by the government that would help them celebrate after the ordeal is over. "Help us by not getting out unless it’s for essentials or if there’s an emergency."

Posted on Sunday, it received over 28,000 likes and was shared close to 3,800 times. Among the 2,100 comments it received, many people were appreciating the efforts of nurses at such a turbulent time for risking their lives to make sure the patients are on the road to recovery. One user said, "Salute to all the people who are supporting in this crucial time. You people are putting your lives on risk and trying to save others. Hats off to you all. Please take of yourselves too." Another user said, "You people are the true warrior....The whole humanity will always be indebted to you.God bless. All my best wishes and prayers for you and your colleagues. Respect.. (sic)." A user said, "Salutations to you and the entire fraternity of health professionals for their invaluable services."

