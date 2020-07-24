Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police Commissioner shows incorrect way of wearing mask

Wearing a mask while stepping out is a norm that one must religiously follow to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The reminder for this norm to be followed is constantly given by authorities who share innovative posts to explain the importance of taking precautions to steer clear of the deadly virus.

The office of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shared a post on Twitter, explaining how one should not wear a mask in an incorrect manner. An unusual illustration has been shared in the post that shows a man sleeping and using a mask as a blanket. The caption of the illustration reads, “Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don'tSleepOnMasks.”

Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don'tSleepOnMasks pic.twitter.com/P1JGdq3vkV — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 23, 2020

Shared on Thursday, the post has garnered several likes and retweets.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police commissioner has shared a public awareness post. A few days ago, he shared a post asking people to verify the source of their facts and videos before sharing on social media with the popular online trend '#EverythingIsACake'.

The tweet read, "This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts", with an image that conveys the message. In response to the post, many users shared the pictures of their homemade cakes while some praised the police department for curating such innovative posts.

