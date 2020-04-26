Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police mourn the loss of two cops who died fighting COVID-19

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 14:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Head constable Pendurkar's death is the first such casualty in the city's police force due to the novel coronavirus

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
The coronavirus pandemic has caused shock and grief to the city of Mumbai after two police personnel of Mumbai Police lost their lives to COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police handle which is known for its witty tweets on Sunday announced the sad news to its followers.

In its tweet, Mumbai Police said that they lost two head constables due to the COVID-19 crisis. While paying tribute to the two police personnel, Mumbai Police said that they won't be uploading any tweets in memory of the departed souls.

The Mumbai Police said that head constable Sandip Surve (52) and Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57), who had been fighting the novel coronavirus for the past few days succumbed to the deadly virus. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh also took to Twitter and paid tributes to the two 'Corona Warriors' who lost the battle against the global pandemic.

While head constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar was attached to the Vakola police station, head constable Sandip Surve was working with the protection branch of the Mumbai Police. According to news agency ANI, HC Pendurkar, residing at Premnagar Colony in Worli succumbed to COVID-19 at the Nair Hospital. HC Pendurkar's death is the first such casualty in the city's police force due to the global epidemic.

To date, Mumbai has reported a total of 5,049 positive coronavirus cases till April 25 with 119 casualties taking place in the city.

