Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police nab man for using fake sticker of MLA on car to dodge lockdown

Mumbai police arrested a man for allegedly sporting a fake sticker of an assembly legislator on a plush car during the lockdown. A case has been registered against him for impersonation and violation of communication. The Andheri police have seized his car in and further investigation is underway, a police official said. The accused identified as Mohammad Sabet Aslam Shah is a resident of Marol, Andheri.

As cases of covid-19 are on the rise in Mumbai, lockdown violations continue in many places due to which police raids and blockades are taking place in the city and across the state.

Lockdown prohibits private vehicles from moving around but some people are adopting dubious methods to avoid being stopped by the police. In this incident, the car identified was a Honda City on which the MLA's sticker and Ashok pillar sticker were affixed. When the accused Mohammed Shah was interrogated by the police, he revealed that the sticker was a fake.

A case has been registered against him for impersonation, forgery, violation of communication and violation of infectious diseases. The accused has been released on bail. The background check of the accused is underway and primary investigation revealed that he did so in order to evade the lockdown.

West region Additional Commissioner Manoj Sharma confirmed that a person was moving around with a fake sticker of an MLA on his car and police have taken action by arresting the person. Manoj Sharma told mid-day, "If any person is caught doing any such illegal act, the police will take strict action."

