Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police's 'Grih-Lok is the safest' post is on point. Seen it yet?

After taking inspiration from the popular web series Paatal Lok to stop the spread of fake news, Mumbai Police has yet again shared a relatable post inspired from the noir-fiction drama. Taking cue from the series' popular dialogue which explains that the world is divided into three loks - Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Pataal Lok, the Mumbai Police gave it a witty twist with an important message.

View this post on Instagram Grih-Lok is the safest! #GrihLokIsTrending #StayHome #staysafe A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onMay 18, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

Adding a twist to the Paatal Lok's dialogue, Mumbai Police said that there's a fourth lok and that's where people need to stay during the COVID-19 crisis. And guess what, the fourth lok is 'Ghir-Lok' (home)! While sharing the witty post with their 1 lakh 23 thousand followers on Instagram, Mumbai Police captioned it, "Grih-Lok is the safest!" They ended their caption with the hashtag, #GrihLokIsTrending, #StayHome and #StaySafe.



A screengrab of the comments section of the post

Since being shared, the post has garnered above 10,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. While netizens lauded Mumbai Police's creativity, some even gave a twist to Mumbai Police's 'Grih-Lok' post. One user said, "Police lok is #trending," while another user commented, "This is gold!." A third user wrote, "Kudos to the person who makes these meme messages."

What do you think of this latest tweet by Mumbai Police?

