Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police takes Chandler Bing's help to share important advice

If you're a fan of the popular television sitcom 'Friends', then you must definitely be a fan of one of its characters, Chandler Bing. The character's witty and sarcastic one-liners have often left the viewers in splits and it still continues to do so.

The popularity of the character has also prompted Mumbai Police to take inspiration from the sitcom to share a very important piece of advice. The police shared a meme on Instagram and Twitter in which Chandler is seen advising netizens to wear a mask while stepping outside.

The police department shared a still from the sitcom in which characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller are seen wearing masks. The text on the image says, "Hi, I'm Chandler. I wear a mask when I'm going out."

The caption of the post read, "The kind of 'Friends' for keeps!" with some quirky hashtags such as #FriendsOfSafety, #BefriendAMask, and #MasksProtect.

Shared on Thursday, the post garnered more than 19,300 likes on Instagram and over 1,100 likes on Twitter. While some fans of the sitcom responded mimicking the character's one-liners in the show and some shared how important it has become to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer.

An Instagram user shared how Chandler would actually give this advice himself, "he quote should be as follows "Could i be wearing anymore covers on my body..!" Another user commented mimicking another character on the show, "Meanwhile janice "OMG EHEHEHE"." A user commented as the character Joey from the sitcom would have said, "Outside bad, inside good." Praising the admin of the page, a user said, "The ORM of this page is trying to be cool. Anyway keep it up."

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the post:

Could it 'Be' anymore safer! — Vidhi Buch (@VidhiBuch) July 9, 2020

I can hear chandler Bing saying that ðÂÂ¤£ — jaideep tondon (@bh3wackopedia) July 9, 2020

No one literally No one.....



Mumbai police got awesome ways to encourage people to wear masks!♥ï¸ÂÂ #MumbaiPolice — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 9, 2020

This is so awesome watching Chandler n Monica ....whoever is handling our Police Twitter Handle Rocks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vicky Modi (@Modi18Vicky) July 9, 2020

hi, i am chandler i make jokes when i am uncomfortable — ajay vishwanath (@ajaymanutd) July 9, 2020

Hi I am Chandler, could I be wearing any more masks? — Swapnil Jaiwant (@Only1swapOneal) July 9, 2020

Could he be more useful!? ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Shrinath Rao Y (@shrinath_y) July 9, 2020

@NeogKasturi can Mumbai police be any funny? — Rishab Sharma (@i_am__rishu) July 9, 2020

Hahahaha epicðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ananteshwar Bhat (@AnanteshwarBhat) July 9, 2020

Since this pandemic has arrived , I have started using mask and sanitizers as defence mechanism. — KahiKshnaat (@KahiKshnaat) July 9, 2020

This is not the first time Mumbai Police took inspiration from popular American television shows. A few days ago, the police made a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reference in a post while asking people to wear masks in public.

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives.

You simply cannot forget your mask!#99ForMasks#WeWantItThatWay pic.twitter.com/NRnqutc0dy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 8, 2020

They had shared a still from one of the most hilarious scenes from the series in which one of the officers is helping a woman identify her brother's killers by making them singing popular boyband Backstreet Boys' hit song "I Want It That Way."

