Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police takes Chandler Bing's help to share important advice

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 17:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai Police shared a meme on Instagram and Twitter in which Chandler is seen advising netizens to wear a mask while stepping outside

Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter
If you're a fan of the popular television sitcom 'Friends', then you must definitely be a fan of one of its characters, Chandler Bing. The character's witty and sarcastic one-liners have often left the viewers in splits and it still continues to do so.

The popularity of the character has also prompted Mumbai Police to take inspiration from the sitcom to share a very important piece of advice. The police shared a meme on Instagram and Twitter in which Chandler is seen advising netizens to wear a mask while stepping outside.  

The police department shared a still from the sitcom in which characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller are seen wearing masks. The text on the image says, "Hi, I'm Chandler. I wear a mask when I'm going out."

The caption of the post read, "The kind of 'Friends' for keeps!" with some quirky hashtags such as #FriendsOfSafety, #BefriendAMask, and #MasksProtect.

 
 
 
The kind of 'Friends' for keeps! #FriendsOfSafety #BefriendAMask #MasksProtect #masks #maskismust

Shared on Thursday, the post garnered more than 19,300 likes on Instagram and over 1,100 likes on Twitter. While some fans of the sitcom responded mimicking the character's one-liners in the show and some shared how important it has become to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer.

An Instagram user shared how Chandler would actually give this advice himself, "he quote should be as follows "Could i be wearing anymore covers on my body..!" Another user commented mimicking another character on the show, "Meanwhile janice "OMG EHEHEHE"." A user commented as the character Joey from the sitcom would have said, "Outside bad, inside good." Praising the admin of the page, a user said, "The ORM of this page is trying to be cool. Anyway keep it up."

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the post:

This is not the first time Mumbai Police took inspiration from popular American television shows. A few days ago, the police made a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reference in a post while asking people to wear masks in public.

They had shared a still from one of the most hilarious scenes from the series in which one of the officers is helping a woman identify her brother's killers by making them singing popular boyband Backstreet Boys' hit song "I Want It That Way."

