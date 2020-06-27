Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police uses football clubs' rivalry on song to spread awareness

Updated: Jun 27, 2020, 18:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Mumbai police post is based on the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United football clubs over the song, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Mumbai Police is being showered with praises for their efforts on the field to contain the spread of COVID-19 as well as creative and informative posts on social media to spread awareness about the deadly virus. Their posts on Twitter and Instagram are inspired from latest social trends, popular advertisements, Bollywood films, and sports.

Just days after the police commissioner urged people on Twitter to ‘show the red card’ to the virus by staying indoors, the police is back with yet another football-inspired post.

The police played around the debate between two popular football clubs to share an important message. The post is based on the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United football clubs over the song, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

For the uninformed, the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is the anthem of Liverpool Football Club. But Manchester United fans have been claiming that they had heard the song in Old Trafford, a stadium in England’s Greater Manchester, the home of the team.

Mumbai Police shared a ‘man-datory’ message on social distancing. The text in the photo reads, “You’ll Never Walk Alone. Except for now so that we don’t have to wait 30 year to win against Coronavirus.” The caption read “Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19 #PremierSafety”. 

 
 
 
Shared on Saturday, the post garnered more than 16,000 likes on Instagram in the matter of a few hours! On Twitter, the post received over 2,600 likes and close to 1,000 retweets. Users appreciated the police for their creativity, while some users wondered which team are they a fan of.

What do you think about this post?

