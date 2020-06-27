Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police uses football clubs' rivalry on song to spread awareness

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbai Police is being showered with praises for their efforts on the field to contain the spread of COVID-19 as well as creative and informative posts on social media to spread awareness about the deadly virus. Their posts on Twitter and Instagram are inspired from latest social trends, popular advertisements, Bollywood films, and sports.

Just days after the police commissioner urged people on Twitter to ‘show the red card’ to the virus by staying indoors, the police is back with yet another football-inspired post.

The police played around the debate between two popular football clubs to share an important message. The post is based on the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United football clubs over the song, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

For the uninformed, the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is the anthem of Liverpool Football Club. But Manchester United fans have been claiming that they had heard the song in Old Trafford, a stadium in England’s Greater Manchester, the home of the team.

Mumbai Police shared a ‘man-datory’ message on social distancing. The text in the photo reads, “You’ll Never Walk Alone. Except for now so that we don’t have to wait 30 year to win against Coronavirus.” The caption read “Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19 #PremierSafety”.

Shared on Saturday, the post garnered more than 16,000 likes on Instagram in the matter of a few hours! On Twitter, the post received over 2,600 likes and close to 1,000 retweets. Users appreciated the police for their creativity, while some users wondered which team are they a fan of.

This is by far the best tweet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Karan H (@KHemdev) June 27, 2020

Sly dig at Liverpool. I wonder if Mumbai Police admin is a Man Utd Fan — Ankush Popli (@AnkushPopli1) June 27, 2020

Give the admin a medal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Bikram Chaudhury (@SomeSpeaks) June 27, 2020

Please allow movement of people on bicycles to work as it is effective in 2 meter social distancing and takes load off public transport. Provide dedicated cycling lanes for safety. The immunity of public will increase due to exercise involved — ashok kumar puri (@komashoki) June 27, 2020

Best tweet ever by aapli Mumbai Police @LFC shoukd be proud of this #Liverpoolchampions @premierleague — Saurabh Kate (@saurabhkaate) June 27, 2020

U guys are amazing âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ — Kashmira (@Kashmira2294) June 27, 2020

Admin gets the tweet spot on . ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sauvik Senapati (@SauvikSenapati) June 27, 2020

Design Guy seems to be a Manchester United Fan. — Vicky Bhai (@i_am_vicks) June 27, 2020

If all citizens follows all guidelines in true spirit and letter, we can win war against COVID in very short span of time. — CS Siddarth Agarwal (@sidd1910) June 27, 2020

You are lit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ @MumbaiPolice — Akshay Naik (@akshaynaikd) June 27, 2020

What do you think about this post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news