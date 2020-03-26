Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police says even Joey knows the rules of quarantine, do you?

The novel Coronavirus has reset many of our lives but Mumbai police's Twitter handle is sure to make you smile.

Mumbai police is not only taking care of people and ensuring their safety but also making sure to encourage people in these tough times and emphasize the importance of washing hands and practising self isolation.

Mumbai police recently took to Twitter to share a meme from the 'Friends' series and it has both Joey and Phoebe.

Phoebe told Joey to repeat after her and she said, 'Wash your hands frequently,' 'Don't touch your face', 'Practise social distancing'.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nation-wide lockdown in order to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus. Over 600 cases have been reported in the country with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state.

