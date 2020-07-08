Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai ranks second in Maharashtra with 785 cases

While Maharashtra recorded more than 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mumbai ranked second highest in the state with just 785 new cases. The highest — 953 cases — was recorded in Pune. However, with 64 more deaths in the city, the toll has now crossed the 5,000 mark. The state recorded an additional 224 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

State health department officials said that there were 5,134 new cases in Maharashtra and 3,296 patients were discharged after full recovery. Of the total count, currently, 89,294 patients are being treated and the recovery rate of the state stands at 54.6 per cent.

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, 389 cases were recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli and more than 500 in Thane. Mumbai's tally currently stands at 86,509 cases while the state's count is 2.17 lakh.

The city's recovery rate stands at 67 per cent with an average growth rate of 1.58 per cent and a doubling rate of 44 days. Nine administrative wards continue to have a growth rate higher than the city's average rate and among them, T ward has the highest growth rate of 3.4 per cent. The S ward (Bhandup) has become the fourth ward to have more than 5,000 cases and following close behind is K West (Andheri) with 4,987 cases. While G North continues to have the second highest number of cases in the city, Dharavi recorded just one new case on Tuesday, Dadar 20 and Mahim 11.

Among the 224 deaths in the state, 64 deaths occurred in Mumbai, 20 in Thane, 36 in Pune, 13 each in Nashik and Kalyan-Dombivli, 11 in Mira-Bhayandar, 10 in Solapur, nine in Panvel, eight each in Vasai-Virar and Jalgaon, five each in Aurangabad and Ulhasnagar, three each in Latur and Bhiwandi, two each in Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Dhule, Jalna and Yavatmal and one each in Nanded, Osmanabad, Satara, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar. One other death was of a resident of another state.

The 64 deaths recorded in Mumbai occurred in the last 48 hours and civic officials said 54 patients were suffering from other ailments and 40 were senior citizens.

Prescriptions not needed for tests

Reiterating the earlier regulations, the civic body has said that COVID-19 tests would no longer require prescriptions from doctors. While earlier, high risk contacts were allowed to get tested after submitting a declaration to the private laboratories, civic officials said that tests were now open for anyone who wishes to get tested as per the guidelines of ICMR, which includes symptomatic patients as well as high-risk contacts (symptomatic or asymptomatic).

