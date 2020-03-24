Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai records another death as 65-year-old dies at Kasturba hospital

A 65-year-old man became the fourth COVID-19 patient to die in the city on Tuesday. However, civic officials consider him to be the third casualty of Coronavirus since the last patient had tested negative before his death and an expert committee is yet to take a decision on it.

Civic officials said the 65-year-old had travelled to Dubai and landed in Ahmedabad on March 15. He came to Mumbai on March 20 after which his condition was worsened. "He was admitted at Kasturba on March 23 with fever, cough and breathlessness. Despite all treatment he died the same day," said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

On Monday, the state health department said that the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra had risen to 101, including the three new cases in Pune and one in Satara.

