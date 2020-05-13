Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai records highest daily COVID-19 deaths

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded highest deaths caused due to the novel Coronavirus. The death toll in the city has increased to 556, with 28 new casualties. Maharashtra health department officials recorded as many as 53 fatalities across the state, which increased the total toll to 921.

The officials said 1026 new infections were reported across Maharashtra, including 426 in the city, on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24,427. Names of additional 206 patients, who tested positive, have not been added to the official figure of confirmed cases that stands at 14,947 now.

According to the state health department, apart from 28 deaths in Mumbai, six each were recorded in Panvel and Pune, five in Jalgaon, three in Solapur, two in Thane and one each in Raigad, Aurangabad and Akola. Of the 53 patients who died state-wide, 21 were senior citizens and 27 were in the age group of 40 and 59, and 35 of them all suffered from other ailments.

Dharavi, the worst affected area in the city, continued to report more new cases and deaths. Other parts of G North ward also saw a rise in figures. Of the 46 new cases reported in Dharavi on Tuesday, eight were from Matunga Labour Camp, seven from Dharavi Cross Road and seven more from 90 Feet Road, taking the total count to 962. One person succumbed to the virus in Dharavi. Mahim saw six new cases, while Dadar 11.

BMC tries new med

The civic body, after using Tamiflu and antiretroviral drugs to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, is now trying tocilizumab -- a drug given to people with arthritis. Civic officials said the medicine was given to patients at Nair, Sion, KEM and SevenHills hospitals and many have responded to the treatment.

"The new drug has been given to approximately 40 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, and while 30 patients have shown encouraging results, 14 have recovered. This drug has improved the condition of patients and has helped them in recovery," said a civic official.

A 38-year-old male resident of Dharavi was one of the patients who recovered after being treated with tocilizumab at Nair Hospital.

Meanwhile, SevenHills Hospital is working to increase the number of beds. By the end of this month, the hospital's bed capacity will be raised from 898 to 1,300.

Since April 1, as many as 1,006 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

