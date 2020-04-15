Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai records over 200 cases in 24 hours again

For the second day in a row, Mumbai recorded more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, with six of them reported from Dharavi, taking the total count there to 55. State health officials said that 18 deaths due to the virus were reported from across the state of which 11 are from Mumbai, four from Pune and one each from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad. The total number of cases in Maharashtra now stand at 2,684.

The six new cases reported in Dharavi included two deceased — a 52-year-old man from Kalyanwadi, who passed away at Rajawadi Hospital on April 11 and a 52-year-old man who died at Sion Hospital, taking the total number of cases in the area to 55. Apart from the six confirmed cases, G North ward officials said that they suspect another 55-year-old woman to have died of COVID-19 on April 13. "The woman was kept at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and was later admitted to Sion Hospital where she died. She had a history of hypertension and diabetes but her swab reports are yet to come in," said a civic official. Dharavi has seven confirmed deaths so far. The deaths reported on Tuesday occurred between April 9 and April 14. On Tuesday, another 65-year-old woman died at KEM Hospital.

Meanwhile, the junior radiologist at Bombay Hospital, who had been kept in quarantine, tested positive on Tuesday. However, officials at the hospital are unable to trace the source of his infection.

"He is asymptomatic and has been kept in isolation at Bombay Hospital. He was staying in the doctors' quarters. We have tested 10-12 staff members who were staying in the quarters. They have all tested negative. We will test them again in another five to seven days," said an official from the hospital. Ten more nurses from Bhatia Hospital also tested positive on Tuesday.

Eleven of the deaths reported in the city on Tuesday were people in the age group of 40-60 years and two were below 40 years. Till date, 259 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state. Currently, more than 67,000 people are in home quarantine and another 5,687 are undergoing the same in quarantine facilities across the state.

