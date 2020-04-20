Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai records steepest rise in COVID-19 cases at 456

The COVID-19 figures took a leap on Sunday as the state health department reported 456 new cases in Mumbai taking the city's total to 2,724. The numbers continued to rise in slum pockets as M East ward reported at least seven new cases, Dharavi 20 and Mahim four new cases.

With the new ones, Dharavi now has a total of 138 positive cases. Civic officials said that among the cases in Dharavi, six were reported from Fatima Chawl, which include a 7-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. In Mahim, all the four cases were high-risk contacts of the 31-year-old constable of Khar police station. Eighteen new cases were reported from various parts of G North ward, which includes Worli and Jijamata Nagar slums. No new deaths, however, were reported in the ward on Sunday.

State health department officials said that a total of 552 new cases were reported across the state, making it the highest rise in a single day. Civic officials as well as the health department said that the rise in number could be attributed to confirmation of test results that were completed over the last few days. Of the total 11 deaths reported in the state on Sunday, six are from Mumbai, four from Malegaon and one each from Solapur and Ahmednagar.

Civic officials stated that among the six deaths confirmed in the city on Sunday, only two were senior citizens. The six COVID-19 patients died between April 17-19 and the youngest casualty among them was a 26-year-old who was suffering from Hypothyroidism. The city now has a total of 132 deaths. Maharashtra's total count of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,200 and 507 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery.

