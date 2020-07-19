Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 lakh, state tally over 3 lakh

Mumbai hit the one-lakh mark, while Maharashtra crossed three lakh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. Incidentally, the last one lakh patients in the state got added in just 14 days. The state reported 8,348 patients on Saturday, and the death toll was at 144, which is comparatively lower than the last few days. With 5,306 patients recovering on Saturday, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 55 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,199 positive cases, with 65 deaths. The BMC has claimed that the doubling rate of cases has decreased from 12 days in May to 54 days. However, daily, more than 1,000 patients get added to the city's COVID-19 positive list. The cumulative number of patients reached 1,00,178, while the number of active cases is 24,039. Of the 65 deaths reported in the last 48 hours, 40 patients had co-morbidities. Four deaths were below 40 years of age, 42 were above 60 years, and 19 were between 40 and 60 years.



Dharavi seemed to be returning to normal, as a book distribution event was conducted here by Action Foundation, on the occasion of Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The number of cases in the state has been rising significantly. The cumulative number of cases in the state was 2,00,064 on July 4—over one lakh patients got added in only 14 days. The death toll rose from 8,822 to 11,596 in the same period. Of the 8,348 new patients reported in the last 48 hours, 3,789 are from MMR and 3,854 are from the Pune division. Pune has become a hotspot as 1,589 cases were reported from the Pune Corporation alone.

54

The number of days cases in Mumbai double, as per BMC

